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Abhishek Sharma goes on level with Virat Kohli after second IPL hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad during SRH vs DC

Abhishek Sharma now has 9 T20 centuries to his name, joining Virat Kohli as the Indian batter with the most hundreds in T20 cricket.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Apr 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma smashes century
Abhishek Sharma smashes century(PTI)
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Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive opener, continued his destructive form in the ongoing IPL 2026 season by scoring his second hundred of the tournament. The left-handed batter reached the landmark in style against Delhi Capitals, etching his name alongside Indian great Virat Kohli for the joint-most T20 centuries by any Indian player. Abhishek Sharma registered his maiden hundred of IPL in 2025 season against Punjab Kings.

Abhishek's aggressive innings lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he brought up his ton with a massive six off Nitish Rana. The moment was extra special as it came in front of his family, who watched proudly from the stands. He celebrated by swivelling his bat towards all corners of the ground before sharing a warm hug with his batting partner.

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Abhishek Sharma seal the century in grand fashion with back-to-back sixes

The landmark arrived in the 15th over when Nitish Rana, bowling a long hop, was dispatched over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Just one ball earlier, Abhishek had hammered a full delivery straight back over the bowler's head for another six that sailed comfortably over the ropes.

This remarkable knock not only marked Abhishek's second IPL century but also pushed his overall T20 sixes tally to 350, underlining his reputation as one of the most feared power-hitters in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma equals Virat Kohli in elite T20 centuries club

With this hundred, Abhishek Sharma (184 innings) now has 9 T20 centuries to his name, joining Virat Kohli (403 innings) as the Indian batter with the most hundreds in T20 cricket.

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The updated all-time list of most T20 hundreds is as follows:

Chris Gayle – 22

Babar Azam – 12

David Warner – 10

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, Sahibzada Farhan, Abhishek Sharma – 9 each

Abhishek's achievement is even more remarkable considering his young age and fearless approach at the top of the order. The SRH star has consistently delivered high strike-rate performances, blending clean hitting with smart shot selection.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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