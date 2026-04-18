Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest fifty by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The explosive left-hander smashed the fastest fifty in SRH’s IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls.
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. However, Abhishek and Travis Head unleashed a barrage of boundaries that left the CSK bowlers struggling. The duo added 75 runs for the first wicket in just 35 balls, with Abhishek doing most of the damage.
Abhishek reached his fifty off 15 deliveries, studded with five fours and four sixes. This half-century is now the fastest-ever by any Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in the Indian Premier League. It comfortably surpasses Abhishek’s own previous best and the efforts of teammate Travis Head.
15 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2026
16 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
16 balls: Travis Head vs DC, Delhi, 2024
16 balls: Travis Head vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024
Abhishek now owns the top two spots on this elite list, highlighting his status as one of the most destructive openers in the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring lofted drives over cover and fierce pulls that sailed into the stands. He eventually scored 59 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 268.18 before falling to a sharp delivery from Jamie Overton. CSK reviewed successfully for a faint edge to Sanju Samson, ending Abhishek's stay at 93/3 in the eighth over. However, the explosive start helped SRH race to 75/2 in the powerplay at a run rate of 12.5.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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