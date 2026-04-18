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Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest fifty by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings

Abhishek Sharma's fiery knock lit up the Hyderabad night as he tore into the CSK bowling attack right from the powerplay.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 Apr 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century(REUTERS)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The explosive left-hander smashed the fastest fifty in SRH’s IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. However, Abhishek and Travis Head unleashed a barrage of boundaries that left the CSK bowlers struggling. The duo added 75 runs for the first wicket in just 35 balls, with Abhishek doing most of the damage.

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Record-breaking innings set a new benchmark for SRH

Abhishek reached his fifty off 15 deliveries, studded with five fours and four sixes. This half-century is now the fastest-ever by any Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in the Indian Premier League. It comfortably surpasses Abhishek’s own previous best and the efforts of teammate Travis Head.

The updated list of the fastest fifties for SRH in IPL history (by balls faced):

15 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2026

16 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

16 balls: Travis Head vs DC, Delhi, 2024

16 balls: Travis Head vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024

Abhishek now owns the top two spots on this elite list, highlighting his status as one of the most destructive openers in the tournament.

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Abhishek Sharma's dismissal

Abhishek Sharma's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring lofted drives over cover and fierce pulls that sailed into the stands. He eventually scored 59 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 268.18 before falling to a sharp delivery from Jamie Overton. CSK reviewed successfully for a faint edge to Sanju Samson, ending Abhishek's stay at 93/3 in the eighth over. However, the explosive start helped SRH race to 75/2 in the powerplay at a run rate of 12.5.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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