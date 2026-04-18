Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest fifty by Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The explosive left-hander smashed the fastest fifty in SRH’s IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls.
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. However, Abhishek and Travis Head unleashed a barrage of boundaries that left the CSK bowlers struggling. The duo added 75 runs for the first wicket in just 35 balls, with Abhishek doing most of the damage.
Abhishek reached his fifty off 15 deliveries, studded with five fours and four sixes. This half-century is now the fastest-ever by any Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in the Indian Premier League. It comfortably surpasses Abhishek’s own previous best and the efforts of teammate Travis Head.
15 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2026
16 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
16 balls: Travis Head vs DC, Delhi, 2024
16 balls: Travis Head vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024
Abhishek now owns the top two spots on this elite list, highlighting his status as one of the most destructive openers in the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring lofted drives over cover and fierce pulls that sailed into the stands. He eventually scored 59 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 268.18 before falling to a sharp delivery from Jamie Overton. CSK reviewed successfully for a faint edge to Sanju Samson, ending Abhishek's stay at 93/3 in the eighth over. However, the explosive start helped SRH race to 75/2 in the powerplay at a run rate of 12.5.