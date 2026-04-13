Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson for most T20 ducks in a calendar year; ‘Like an ON & OFF button’

Abhishek Sharma registered an unwanted record on Monday after the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter was dismissed fo a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at home. In the process, the left-hander became the first Indian to register seven ducks in T20 cricket in a calendar year.

In the process, Abhishek surpassed seniors Rohit Sharma (2018) and Sanju Samson (2024), who held the record previously with six scores of zero in a single calendar year. Abhishek's seven duck in T20s in 2026 came in his 18th innings. Australian batter Cooper Connolly, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is next with four ducks in 17 innings.

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The incident too place on the very first ball that Jofra Archer bowled after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener danced down the track and slashed the delivery away from his body. The ball took a thick edge and went straight to Ravi Bishnoi who was stationed at deep third man.

Fans lash out at Abhishek Sharma.

Certainly, the dismissal didn't go well with the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, who lashed out at the 25 year old. “It’s like an ON & OFF button by match,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "2 ducks for Abhishek in this IPL season - Last 5 matches," another said. He had scored a duck against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the tournament this year.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in