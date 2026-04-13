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Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson for most T20 ducks in a calendar year; ‘Like an ON & OFF button’

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals off the bowling of Jofra Archer in IPL 2026. This was his seventh in T20s in 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Apr 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma looks dejected after being dismissed against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.
Abhishek Sharma looks dejected after being dismissed against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (REUTERS)
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Abhishek Sharma registered an unwanted record on Monday after the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter was dismissed fo a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at home. In the process, the left-hander became the first Indian to register seven ducks in T20 cricket in a calendar year.

In the process, Abhishek surpassed seniors Rohit Sharma (2018) and Sanju Samson (2024), who held the record previously with six scores of zero in a single calendar year. Abhishek's seven duck in T20s in 2026 came in his 18th innings. Australian batter Cooper Connolly, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is next with four ducks in 17 innings.

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The incident too place on the very first ball that Jofra Archer bowled after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener danced down the track and slashed the delivery away from his body. The ball took a thick edge and went straight to Ravi Bishnoi who was stationed at deep third man.

Fans lash out at Abhishek Sharma.

Certainly, the dismissal didn't go well with the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, who lashed out at the 25 year old. “It’s like an ON & OFF button by match,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "2 ducks for Abhishek in this IPL season - Last 5 matches," another said. He had scored a duck against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the tournament this year.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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