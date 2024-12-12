Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor's last movie 'Animal' had a scene where he entered with a movable steel machine gun, creating a moment of its own on the silver screen. Now, the same has inspired a couple who, at their wedding, made a dramatic entry on a movable steel machine gun.
With the clip, shared by Instagram user Ashish Suiwal, it has gone viral and already garnered close to 15 million views.
The couple took a cue from the film, and both the bride and groom recreated the prop for their big day, arriving at their wedding venue in style atop the custom-built machine.
Though the social media users were not that impressed and some even slammed the couple in the comments section.
One wrote, "Imagine marrying a man who thinks Animal was cool."
Another wrote, "Joker banaa diya hai inhe."
A third commented, "Kya cartoon panti krte rhte hain log bhaag."
A fourth said, "İsme se Goliyan bhi niklati to manjar hi aur hota."
"Aminal downloaded from Torrent," a fifth wrote."
"The impact of bad cinema. I hate the movie animal for so many reasons and now I see people follow it. Absolute rubbish," commented the sixth.
"why would anyone with a brain would do this," wrote the seventh user.
An eighth user wrote, "Purey rishte daaro aur purey baraatiyon ko isi topp se udhaney ka irada hai dulha dulhan ka."
While others shared comments like: “Pahle sab jhankiyan dekhne jaate the ab to shadiyon mein hi dekh lete Hain”, “Shadi h ki circus”, “Shadi ke baad suna tha but yaha Shadi he jang se shuru hai?”, “Bhai Ranbir jaisa haal ho gya na to main match me performance ni ayegi", “Biwi kharab niklne par Dulha apne sasural ko udaane chala hai”, and “Bahubali bhallaldeva vehicle advance version.”
