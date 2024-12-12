Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor's last movie 'Animal' had a scene where he entered with a movable steel machine gun, creating a moment of its own on the silver screen. Now, the same has inspired a couple who, at their wedding, made a dramatic entry on a movable steel machine gun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the clip, shared by Instagram user Ashish Suiwal, it has gone viral and already garnered close to 15 million views.

The couple took a cue from the film, and both the bride and groom recreated the prop for their big day, arriving at their wedding venue in style atop the custom-built machine.

Here's the Instagram video:

Though the social media users were not that impressed and some even slammed the couple in the comments section.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Imagine marrying a man who thinks Animal was cool."

Another wrote, "Joker banaa diya hai inhe."

A third commented, "Kya cartoon panti krte rhte hain log bhaag."

A fourth said, "İsme se Goliyan bhi niklati to manjar hi aur hota."

"Aminal downloaded from Torrent," a fifth wrote."

"The impact of bad cinema. I hate the movie animal for so many reasons and now I see people follow it. Absolute rubbish," commented the sixth.

"why would anyone with a brain would do this," wrote the seventh user.

An eighth user wrote, "Purey rishte daaro aur purey baraatiyon ko isi topp se udhaney ka irada hai dulha dulhan ka."