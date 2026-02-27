‘Absolutely beautiful’: Social media is impressed with Ranveer Allahbadia’s house as Farah Khan visits BeerBiceps' home

Filmmaker Farah Khan, along with her assistant Dilip, recently visited the Mumbai home and studio of popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The house also works as a creative workspace for his “BeerBiceps” team. The house reflects a calm, disciplined, Zen-inspired style.

Khan was surprised to see that there was no doorbell and wondered how anyone could even enter the house. After entering, she points out that it was the same building where Hrithik Roshan lives.

Ranveer explains that the house is not just his home but also a workspace. He shoots podcasts there as it functions as one office with three studios, which helps it pay for itself.

According to him, the house has brought him major career growth, and he feels very lucky. Then, Farah teases him about the India’s Got Latent controversy and asks if it happened while he was in this house. Ranveer says yes.

“But, there has been a lot of growth as well,” he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia explains that he designed his home to give guests a feeling of peace and comfort. Then, he shows a Buddhist tapestry he brought from Sikkim, gifted by a monk after his controversy as protection.

“We are Punjabi and believe in feeding and hosting people warmly. I want guests to always feel relaxed in this home,” he said.

He clarifies that his home is not a bachelor pad but more of a career pad. It functions as a work-focused space where many friends visit, and creative projects take place.

Study and bedroom Ranveer Allahbadia called his study as his “little switching-off room”. He visits the room when he “needs to think”. Then, he shows Farah and Dilip his bedroom.

“I don’t show my bedroom to anyone, but we are changing that rule for you. This is my private world,” he says.

There are words like “Discipline”, “Focus” and “Blessing” written on the wall before entering the bedroom. Ranveer says the words have been suggested by his mentor, Luke Coutinho.

After entering, Farah Khan sees that an oil lamp is burning. She asks for the reason.

“In flames, in fire, there is peace…” Ranveer says.

“I haven’t kept a TV here. It’s intentional. Here, you should only sleep and relax. This is an escape from the world,” he added.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the house tour. They have positive feelings about the place.

“Most beautiful home in the recent home visits of Farah n Dileep Bhai’s show,” wrote one of them.

“Such an inspirational journey n Kudos how he got back after the huge controversy to the extent of him getting cancelled !! Still he came out of that. What a beautiful positive home. N loved how a guy was so reflective and his spirituality showed !! Also very thoughtful gifts,” commented another.

“Love the sukoon wali vibes in his home,” posted another.

Another user wrote, “...neat and clean, organised his house, so nice personality. nice home tour.”