Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ News / Trends/  'Acha hai mein behra hoon': Netizens react to Dhoni singing Falguni Pathak's 'Bole jo koyal' in E-Motorad Doodle V3 ad
BackBack

'Acha hai mein behra hoon': Netizens react to Dhoni singing Falguni Pathak's 'Bole jo koyal' in E-Motorad Doodle V3 ad

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Dhoni was recently seen riding an electric bicycle made in India, that too garnered millions of netizens attention.

MS Dhoni featuring on E-Motorad Doodle V3 ad.Premium
MS Dhoni featuring on E-Motorad Doodle V3 ad.

Former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his stylish and cool choices, especially when it comes to advertisement. Recently, he was seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai.

Now the video advertisement has also come out, where he can be seen singing the famous Falguni Pathak's song – "Bole jo koyal raate me".

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni rides electric bicycle Doodle V3. 5 thing to know

Here's the video:

Following the video hit internet, it has become viral and netizens have been commenting on it.

One netizen even posted Dhoni's old video where he was dancing on the original song.

While other posted a meme.

One wrote, “Bhole jo koyal😍😅i think this song was pretty cool male version"

Daksh wrote, “Every masterpiece has it's cheap copy"

A Dhoni fan wrote, “On loop tbh😭😭😭😭 Love his voice man"

Another wrote, "Literally shocked 😅 'Thala for a reason ' (sic)

A social media user wrote, "Acha hai mein behra hon", and shared a meme.

One user from Pakistan wrote, “It was a lot of fun watching this ad. It's a pleasure to see how much Dhoni can act and sing in a good voice."

E-Motorad Doodle V3 features:

1) It is an affordable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph, that has the option of the regular pedal cycle.

2) Runs on a 12.75 Ah battery, and provides a range of up to 60 km.

3) Has a 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD, and USB charging port.

4) It gets telescopic forks with a lock-out option. With its folding option available, it can easily be stored.

5) The battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately.

6) The electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and is priced at 53,000.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Apr 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App