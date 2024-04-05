Former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his stylish and cool choices, especially when it comes to advertisement. Recently, he was seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai.

Now the video advertisement has also come out, where he can be seen singing the famous Falguni Pathak's song – "Bole jo koyal raate me".

Here's the video:

Following the video hit internet, it has become viral and netizens have been commenting on it.

One netizen even posted Dhoni's old video where he was dancing on the original song.

While other posted a meme.

One wrote, “Bhole jo koyal😍😅i think this song was pretty cool male version"

Daksh wrote, “Every masterpiece has it's cheap copy"

A Dhoni fan wrote, “On loop tbh😭😭😭😭 Love his voice man"

Another wrote, "Literally shocked 😅 'Thala for a reason ' (sic)

A social media user wrote, "Acha hai mein behra hon", and shared a meme.

One user from Pakistan wrote, “It was a lot of fun watching this ad. It's a pleasure to see how much Dhoni can act and sing in a good voice."

E-Motorad Doodle V3 features:

1) It is an affordable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph, that has the option of the regular pedal cycle.

2) Runs on a 12.75 Ah battery, and provides a range of up to 60 km.

3) Has a 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD, and USB charging port.

4) It gets telescopic forks with a lock-out option. With its folding option available, it can easily be stored.

5) The battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately.

6) The electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and is priced at ₹53,000.

