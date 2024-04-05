'Acha hai mein behra hoon': Netizens react to Dhoni singing Falguni Pathak's 'Bole jo koyal' in E-Motorad Doodle V3 ad
Dhoni was recently seen riding an electric bicycle made in India, that too garnered millions of netizens attention.
Former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his stylish and cool choices, especially when it comes to advertisement. Recently, he was seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message