‘Acting smart in Maharashtra?’ UP cab driver gets thrashed despite speaking in Marathi | Watch viral video

The language dispute in Maharashtra has once again sparked tension. The issue of Marathi imposition in the state is a widely-debated issue. However, in a recent viral video, a cab driver from Uttar Pradesh is seen being assaulted by passengers. The interesting part her is the driver, despite being from UP, did know how to speak in Marathi.

The driver apparently arrived about five minutes late, and the ride got cancelled. The passengers demanded that he speak in Marathi. The driver tried. But, his fluency level did not match the expectations of the passengers, who started abusing and beating him.

The video starts with one of the passengers demanding, “Marathi bol (speak in Marathi).”

The entire incident was caught on camera, and the 2-minute 49-second video quickly went viral. It clearly shows the passengers not just threatening the driver but also physically attacking him.

The driver was asked his name, apparently to determine his origin. The driver said, “Umesh Kumar Jaiswal.” He also added that his ancestral home was in Varanasi.

“So, you’re acting smart in Maharashtra now?” says one of the passengers.

The driver apologised for being late as he was asked to. But, his “tone” was not impressive for the passengers.

Then starts a series of explicits in Marathi as the passengers demanded a justification for being late. The driver is asked to come out of the vehicle. When he does, he gets beaten by them.

After the video went viral, people on social media strongly criticised the incident. Users called it ‘bullying in the name of language’ and demanded strict action.

According to many, language is meant to connect people, not divide them.

“He knew Marathi, he was calm in the convo he even said sorry, and lastly got slapped. Got nothing but abuse! Sad it is,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another user wrote, “They have no guts to target rich people.”

“This is how we will become a larger economy than China,” came a sarcastic reply.

"So, they don't have a problem with non-Marathi speakers, but with non-Marathi people," reacted a Twitter (now X) user.

“Maharashtra is becoming new Bengaluru,” came from another.

“Is the Indian Army fighting to protect these fools? Such people eat the country like termites,” reacted another.

“Nowadays, a very common problem but India is a democratic country so every citizen has the right to speak any language so there shouldn't be any big issue regarding language problems,” wrote one user.

Another Marathi language row The incident follows another incident involving a pizza delivery boy. Rohit Lavare was harassed by a Mumbai couple for not speaking in Marathi.