India’s love for cinema is undeniable, and Tollywood has increasingly been making domestic and international waves with its rich storytelling and larger-than-life films. The Telugu film industry, in particular, has seen incredible growth over the years, and its stars are now making headlines for their considerable wealth and influence.

While Bollywood often grabs the limelight due to its massive scale, Tollywood’s stars, especially actors like Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and others, have carved out their own space in the entertainment world.

Who is the richest actor in Southern film industry? According to the reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni's wealth and influence in the South Indian film industry are remarkable, making him one of the richest actors in Telugu cinema and across all the southern film industries.

According to a report, His net worth of $364 million (approximately ₹3050 crore) is a testament to his successful career spanning decades.

A look at the Bollywood superstars' net worth: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s impressive net worth of ₹3050 crore places him ahead of several A-list Bollywood stars, including iconic figures like Amitabh Bachchan ( ₹3200 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Akshay Kumar ( ₹2700 crore), and Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore).

Nagarjuna's investments Notably, Nagarjuna charges over ₹25 crore per film, a significant sum in the industry, and earns several crores as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reports suggested that his investments in the real estate sector, particularly through his company, N3 Realty Enterprises, are valued at around ₹800 crore, further strengthening his financial empire.

Nagarjuna’s production ventures and ownership of a film studio also contribute to his fortune. He has been a major player in the business side of the film industry, not just relying on acting but also taking on roles as a producer and businessman.

Movies of Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s impressive net worth of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3050 crore places him ahead of several A-list Bollywood stars.