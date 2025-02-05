Net worth ₹3,050 crore: Richer than Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan; can you guess who this South Indian actor is?

Tollywood's influence grows as stars like Nagarjuna, Prabhas, and Chiranjeevi gain wealth and recognition. Nagarjuna Akkineni, with a net worth of $364 million, excels in both acting and business, including real estate and production ventures, cementing his status in the South Indian film industry.

Updated5 Feb 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Panaji: Telugu film actor Nagarjuna. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

India’s love for cinema is undeniable, and Tollywood has increasingly been making domestic and international waves with its rich storytelling and larger-than-life films. The Telugu film industry, in particular, has seen incredible growth over the years, and its stars are now making headlines for their considerable wealth and influence.

While Bollywood often grabs the limelight due to its massive scale, Tollywood’s stars, especially actors like Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and others, have carved out their own space in the entertainment world. 

Who is the richest actor in Southern film industry?

According to the reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni's wealth and influence in the South Indian film industry are remarkable, making him one of the richest actors in Telugu cinema and across all the southern film industries.

According to a report, His net worth of $364 million (approximately 3050 crore) is a testament to his successful career spanning decades.

A look at the Bollywood superstars' net worth:

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s impressive net worth of 3050 crore places him ahead of several A-list Bollywood stars, including iconic figures like Amitabh Bachchan ( 3200 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( 3100 crore), Salman Khan ( 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar ( 2700 crore), and Aamir Khan ( 1900 crore).

Nagarjuna's investments

Notably, Nagarjuna charges over 25 crore per film, a significant sum in the industry, and earns several crores as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reports suggested that his investments in the real estate sector, particularly through his company, N3 Realty Enterprises, are valued at around 800 crore, further strengthening his financial empire.

Nagarjuna’s production ventures and ownership of a film studio also contribute to his fortune. He has been a major player in the business side of the film industry, not just relying on acting but also taking on roles as a producer and businessman.

Movies of Nagarjuna

The iconic films in his career, such as Siva, Khuda Gawah, Mass, and Manam, among others, not only defined his acting career but also established him as one of the most influential figures in the industry. 

Key Takeaways
  • Nagarjuna Akkineni’s net worth reflects his successful career in the Telugu film industry.
  • His diverse income streams include acting, hosting, and real estate investments.
  • Tollywood is increasingly gaining recognition and wealth, rivaling Bollywood’s traditional dominance.
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 12:27 PM IST
