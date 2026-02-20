Actor Kunal Kapoor shares two good news of the week; it features his cook and car cleaner: 'People are relentless'

A simple social media post by Kunal Kapoor has sparked an unexpectedly hopeful conversation about India. By sharing two small but telling moments from his week, the actor-entrepreneur captured the quiet resilience and ambition playing out across the country.

In a post on X, Kapoor spoke about two moments from his week that he described as “good news”—not because of personal gain, but because they reflected the aspirations and upward mobility of people around him.

“Had two pieces of good news this week,” Kapoor wrote, before explaining how the man who cleans his car approached him for a loan, and how his long-time house help mentioned she might leave next year.

Kapoor then explained why both instances left him hopeful.

According to the actor, the car cleaner needed the loan because his son—an engineer—had secured a job in Europe. Kapoor admitted the news surprised him, adding that the reaction made him question his own assumptions rather than the young man’s achievement.

The second instance involved his house help’s family. Kapoor shared that her husband had started a food stall that was doing so well they were planning to hire staff and expand. If all went according to plan, the couple hoped to start a cloud kitchen together next year.

“How can you not be bullish on a country like this?” Kapoor wrote, summing up his thoughts.

He went on to acknowledge frustrations many Indians feel with governance and systems, but underlined that the real story of the country lies elsewhere.

“Governance may disappoint us. Systems may frustrate us. But the people? The people are relentless. Aspirational. Building quietly,” he said, adding that India’s future would not be shaped by ministries alone, but by “millions of these small, relentless upgrade cycles.”

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised Kapoor for highlighting everyday success stories that rarely make headlines.

One user commented, “This made me smile. There’s something beautiful about watching people quietly level up.”

Another wrote, “Need of the hour!!! Just what the social media needs now.”

Several users also shared similar experiences from their own lives. One person wrote about their house help’s daughter scoring 94% in her Class 10 exams and going on to study Computer Science. The same user mentioned another young woman, whose father struggled with alcoholism, now working at the Bank of New York. “Proud of both,” the user wrote, applauding their determination.

Kapoor, who has balanced his film career with entrepreneurship, is also the co-founder of Ketto, one of Asia’s largest crowdfunding platforms.