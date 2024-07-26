Actor R Madhavan spends ₹17.5 crore to buy 4,182 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai: Report

Actor R Madhavan has purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai's BKC. Reports state that the ready-to-move-in property was finalised by the actor on July 22.

Actor R Madhavan popularly known as Maddy has purchased a lavish residential property in Mumbai's Kurla Complex area
Actor R Madhavan popularly known as Maddy has purchased a lavish residential property in Mumbai’s Kurla Complex area

Actor R Madhavan, popularly known as Maddy, has purchased a lavish residential property in Mumbai's Kurla Complex area. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, the actor has purchased a 389-square-meter, i.e., 4,182-square-feet apartment for a whopping 17.5 crore. 

The website added that the property is called ‘Signia Pearl’, offers 4 BHK and 5 BHK flats in Bandra, and is a ready-to-move-in property by Sunteck Realty.

The property is said to have two parking spaces and offers a variety of high-end amenities, ensuring a luxurious lifestyle. Square Yards.com also reported that the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor finalised the property on July 22. The stamp duty and registration fees paid for the property were 1.05 crore and 30,000, respectively.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

The flat purchased by the actor offers Venetian Suites designs, which the website describes as “interior walls that gently disappear to give an extended canvas of interconnecting living areas, reside in an optimised living space.”

The actor, last seen in the psychological thriller Shaitaan, has been nominated for the Best Actor OTT award for The Railway Men at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The 15th edition of the festival will be held on August 16 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. 

Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines for his significant weight loss. While speaking to Curly Tales, he revealed that the secret behind his transformation was intermittent fasting, not exercise or running. 

He recommended practising intermittent fasting, chewing food 45-60 times, and having the last meal by 6:45 pm. Additionally, he suggested eating cooked food only after 3 pm. The actor also emphasised the importance of taking early morning walks, getting deep sleep early, avoiding screens 90 minutes before bed, and drinking plenty of fluids.

