A viral video showing Actor Raza Murad drinking alcohol, allegedly during the month of Ramzan, sparked outrage on social media, compelling the 74-year storied star to issue a clarification.

Breaking silence on the viral clip, the actor said that the video is from a character's birthday scene in Chhatarpur, Delhi, a few days ago which they were celebrating. He mentioned his birthday comes in November.

The video was a joint post by Kiran and Raju Kher, saying, “Dost jitne purane, yaari utni hi solid! Sometimes when you’re working with friends, Reel aur Real ke beech ka antar hatt jaata hai.”

“Please, please, please ye mat samajhye ki ye koi sharab ki ya birthday party chal rahi hai. Ye ek under-production film ki shooting ki clipping hai jo kuchh din pehle Chhatarpur, Delhi mein shoot hui thi, jahan film mein meri birthday manayi ja rahi hai. Ye film ka scene hai (Please, please, please do not misunderstand this as a party for alcohol or a birthday celebration. This is a clipping from the shooting of an under-production film that was shot a few days ago in Chhatarpur, Delhi, where my birthday is being celebrated in the film. This is a scene from the movie),” he stated on Instagram.

Raza Murad's Instagram post

“Aap log khamakha samajh rahe hain ki sharab ki party chal rahi hai. Mera birthday 23rd November ko aata hai aur ye March ka mahina hai. Bina soche samjhe aap log samajh rahe hain ki hum Ramzan mein khule aam sharab pi rahe hain, jo bilkul ghalat hai. Ye sirf film ki shooting ka scene hai aur kuchh bhi nahin (You all are unnecessarily assuming that there’s a drinking party happening. My birthday is on 23rd November, and this is the month of March. Without thinking, you’re assuming that we are openly drinking alcohol during Ramadan, which is absolutely wrong. This is just a scene from a film shoot and nothing else),” he added.