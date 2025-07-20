Actor Sonu Sood catches snake with bare hands, video goes viral; netizens call it 'another hidden talent'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently seen catching a long snake in his society with his bare hands. He stated that the snake is non-venomous and warned fans to seek an expert and not try this themselves.

Sonu could be heard in the video saying that he was catching a snake that had entered his society. The actor carefully placed the snake inside a bag and informed fans that he and his team would release it in a safe area.

Among other things, Sonu Sood, in the video, mentioned he is trained in catching snakes and advised fans not to attempt it on their own.

Taking to X, he captioned the post with “Har Har Mahadev." This phrase symbolises the month of Sawan and the snake as Shiva’s companion. Watch the video here:

Following the video was shared on social media, fans started reacting. The video has garnered 190.6k views on X.

Here's how fans react: One user asked, "is this video real?

Another said, "Another hidden talent ✨ you have Sonu, Bravo."

A third wrote, "Har Har Mahadev."

A fourth commented, "Its very risky Plz dont do in real life Filmo me chalta hai."

"Sonusood greatest human being .. He ptoved himself in corona time.... How can any reptile harm him....he has blessings....fan from HYDERABAD," commented a fifth.

A sixth person wrote, "Ghar chhodne ka kaam av v jari hai."

"Yeh pagha hai isme venom nhi hota hai," a seventh user said.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was recently honoured with World Humanitarian Award, which he to countless unsung heroes. He also shared the special moment on Instagram, posting a series of pictures where he is seen receiving the award from actor Rana Daggubati.