Business News/ News / Trends/  Actor Tamanna Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber over unauthorised streaming of IPL 2023

Actor Tamanna Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber over unauthorised streaming of IPL 2023

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned Tamanna Bhatia for questioning regarding IPL 2023 streaming on Fairplay App, causing financial losses for Viacom. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was earlier asked to appear for questioning.

Mumbai: Actor Tamanna Bhatia during the announcement of the show 'Daring Partners' at the 'Prime Video Presents' event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia, also spelt as Tamanna Bhatia, to question her about the unauthorised streaming of IPL 2023 on the Fairplay App, ANI reported.

The alleged action reportedly led to significant financial losses for Viacom. The Baahubali actor is required to appear before the Nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra on April 29.

Maharashtra Cyber asked Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to appear on April 23. However, he did not show up. Instead, he asked to schedule a different time to record his statement, explaining that he was not in India on that date, ANI added.

Dynamic injunction for Viacom 18

The Delhi High Court earlier gave Reliance Industries Ltd's media subsidiary, Viacom 18, a significant legal victory. In March, the media company received a dynamic injunction, which prevented multiple websites from illegally streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Also Read: RIL's Viacom18 gets relief from Delhi HC in illegal IPL streaming case

"During the currency of the IPL Events, if any further websites are discovered which are illegally streaming and communicating content over whictoh the Plaintiff has rights, the Plaintiff is given liberty to communicate the details of such websites to the DoT and MeitY for issuance of blocking orders, and simultaneously to the ISPs for blocking the said websites, so as to ensure that these websites can be blocked on a real-time basis there is no considerable delay," Justice Sanjeev Narula said in the order.

Tamanna Bhatia's upcoming movie

Tamanna will next appear in the upcoming Tamil comedy-horror film Aranmanai 4, to be released on May 3 and also stars Sundar C and Raashii Khanna.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Netizens lauds Pat Cummins for delivering Pushpa dialogue in Telugu

Tamanna Bhatia was last seen enjoying Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert on April 13. Various other Bollywood celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana were also at the event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
