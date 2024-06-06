Actress Raveena Tandon gets clean chit in Bandra Road rage incident

Raveena Tandon cleared of road rage accusations by Mumbai police and CCTV footage. Driver not driving rash. Allegations of car hitting group proven false. No signs of intoxication. No formal complaint filed despite statements submitted.

Weeks after Raveena Tandon's road rage video took the internet by storm, the Bollywood actor was given a clean chit from all; the Mumbai police, CCTV footage and eye witnesses.

The viral video from Mumbai's Bandra, where the incident took place, Raveena can be heard saying ‘please don’t hit me’ as she tries to save her driver from the members of a family who alleged that they were hit by the actor's car.

The video was met with a lot of criticism by both fans and trolls.

The CCTV footage of the area from June 1 has proved that nobody was hurt by Raveena’s car. The police also confirmed that her driver was not driving rash.

The footage also confirmed that Raveena's driver was the one reversing the car to park it outside the bungalow when three women and a man, who believed they could have been hit, came to fight with him.

Contrary to the complainant's allegations, the police have confirmed that neither Raveena nor her driver was intoxicated.

In addition to the CCTV footage and the police, an eyewitness present at the location also confirmed that Raveena was not intoxicated.

According to a report in HT City citing sources, the complainant asked the police ‘Agar gaadi chhu jaati toh (what if the car had touched us)’.

Furthermore, as Raveena stepped outside her house to investigate the commotion, she instructed her driver to go indoors for his safety. The rumors that he fled the site are unfounded.

Both parties have submitted their statements at the Khar police station, no formal complaint has been filed yet.

