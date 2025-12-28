Adam Peaty marries Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly: Here's why Olympian's parents skipped the wedding

Olympian Adam Peaty finally tied the knot with Holly Ramsay in a lavish ceremony in the UK. The star-studded wedding took place on 27 December. The 25-year-old is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Adam Peaty married to Holly Ramsay The couple walked down the aisle at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, UK. About 200 guests were in attendance, including celebrities like Victoria and David Beckham.

While Holly's parents, Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana, were seen with the bride, the three-time Olympian's parents were missing at the big day. If reports are true, they skipped their son's D-day over a bitter family feud.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Peaty, 30, met Holly Ramsay, 25, via his sister in 2021. The two began dating soon. After a few years, the couple took the plunge.

Why did Adam Peaty's parents not attend wedding According to multiple reports, the family rift among the Peatys began last year in December. It is believed that it stemmed from the time when Peaty's extended family was not invited to his engagement party. While Adam Peaty's parents, Caroline and Mark, were invited to the engagement day, his aunts, aka Caroline's sisters, were excluded.

Prior to this, Caroline was also reported invited to Holly Ramsay’s hen party, which took place in November. It seems that everything led to the decision not inviting the groom's parents to the wedding.

Advertisement

Also Read | Chef Gordon Ramsay in the soup over TikTok video

Adam Peaty's family rift explained The family feud became public when one of Caroline’s sisters took to Instagram and accused Adam Peaty of the “hurt” he caused his mother.

Caroline Peaty told Daily Mail before the wedding that she has been hurt by her son after his decision to uninvite her.

She previously shared her plans to watch the ceremony from the street. However, she and her husband Mark changed the plan in order to avoid the pain.

What did Adam Peaty's mother say “Me going would just cause even more of a storm and I don’t want to ruin his wedding day. I wanted to be there quietly to watch him get married, but that can’t happen now,” Caroline told the outlet.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if they are too young or don’t value family as much as I have, but they don’t understand that family is the foundation to everything,” she added.

“I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out,” said Adam Peaty’s mother. She also claimed that while her husband was allowed to attend the church wedding, he was not called for the reception.

She said that he has decided not attend at all.

"Adam Peaty's dad is fuming" "Mark’s fuming. He’s so hurt.”

Advertisement

“I deserve to be there [at the wedding] as his mother, not because of what I’ve done for him – because that is what a mother does – but to stand proud and see her son married,” Caroline said.