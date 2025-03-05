Addicted to smartphones? Here’s what happens to your brain if you quit the gadget for 3 days

A smartphone is a part of our busy lives, but what if you stop using it for three days? Though it may sound impossible, a research report shows that the benefits could change your mind, reported Hindustan Times.

The study, published recently in Computers in Human Behaviour and quoted by Hindustan Times, found that avoiding smartphones, even for a short period, could actually impact brain chemistry.

For the study, the researchers conducted an experiment with young adults, asking them to follow a 72-hour smartphone detox. The participants could only use their devices for essential tasks like work, daily activities, and staying in touch with close family or partners.

During the three-day period, researchers conducted psychological tests and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to analyse the effects of reduced smartphone usage.

The brain scans revealed noticeable activity shifts in regions linked to reward and craving, showing patterns similar to those seen in substance or alcohol addiction, as per the report.

What the findings reveal Before the 72-hour restriction, young adults were screened for smartphone and gaming-related issues and existing mental health conditions. They completed questionnaires on mood, phone habits, and cravings before their first brain scan.

Then they limited their phone use to 72 hours. After the restriction, MRI scans measured their brain responses to images of neutral scenes.

Brain scans showed that reducing smartphone use led to changes in areas linked to dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that play a key role in mood, emotions, and addiction.

Researchers also observed that smartphone restriction triggered effects similar to withdrawal from addictive substances or even food cravings, affecting both heavy users and regular users alike.