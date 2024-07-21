Adidas shoes: Israel intervened, and ‘half-Palestinian’ supermodel Bella Hadid was removed from campaign

‘She and her father frequently promote blood libels and antisemitic conspiracies against Jews. Adidas, any comment?’ Israel posted about Bella Hadid.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Jul 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Adidas shoes: Israel intervened, and ‘half-Palestinian’ supermodel Bella Hadid was removed from campaign
Adidas shoes: Israel intervened, and ‘half-Palestinian’ supermodel Bella Hadid was removed from campaign (LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Adidas has removed Bella Hadid from a retro shoe advertising campaign linked to the 1972 Munich Olympics. The company dropped the who is “half-Palestinian” supermodel after criticism from Israel. Hadid has been an active supporter of Palestine.

Israel accused her of hostility and highlighted the killing of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian attackers at the Munich Games. Adidas then apologised and announced it would revise the campaign.

Also Read | Israel kills dozens as it steps up Gaza bombardment

Hadid donated money for Gaza relief efforts earlier in 2024. The German sportswear company selected Hadid to promote its SL72 trainers, originally launched during the 1972 Olympics.

“Adidas recently launched a new campaign for their shoes to highlight the 1972 Munich Olympics. Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics,” came from the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Israel.

“Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews. She and her father frequently promote blood libels and antisemitic conspiracies against Jews. Adidas, any comment?” Israel asked.

Also Read | US criticizes ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events -- though these are completely unintentional -- and we apologise for any upset or distress caused," Adiadas told AFP while confirming the Bella Hadid had indeed been removed from the campaign.

Netizens react

Israel’s post, however, received many reactions that came in support of the supermodel.

“The world stands with Palestine,” wrote one user while another posted, “I hate to break it to you but it's okay to be Palestinian.”

Also Read | India releases USD 2.5 million to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees

“Opposing genøcide does not make you antisemitic,,,, It makes you human. Free Palestine. Thank you, Adidas,” posted another before the German company dropped Hadid from the campaign.

“Her family literally had their home stolen from Israelis in 1948, after opening up their home to refugees. You really have some audacity harassing them after the family survived as refugees, and a generation later made something of themselves,” wrote another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:16 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsAdidas shoes: Israel intervened, and ‘half-Palestinian’ supermodel Bella Hadid was removed from campaign

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue