Aditya Roy Kapur returns to OTT: Check how the Bollywood actor prepared for his next release, Rakt Brahmand

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur collaborates with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for the OTT series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. This action-fantasy drama, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, will stream on Netflix after completing its first shooting schedule in Mumbai.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated31 Jan 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur returns to OTT: Next release Rakt Brahmand to be helmed by The Family Man directors(Instagram/adityaroykapur/rajanddk)

It’s official. Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is teaming up with filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for his next OTT project. This will be Aditya’s return to OTT after The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar.

The web series, titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, is an action-fantasy drama set in a mythical kingdom. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad (2018), the show will stream on Netflix. Both Aditya Roy Kapur and Raj & DK have confirmed the news to the Hindustan Times.

The Rakt Brahmand team has completed the first shooting schedule in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur trained intensively for three months to prepare for his role. He learned sword fighting, weaponry, horse riding and archery.

“At the heart of Rakt Brahmand is a character that demands strength, intensity and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. And for his part, he’s been training very hard to meet the demands of the character. Our goal with this show is to create a world that is both original and evokes the fantastical tales we grew up hearing,” Raj & DK told HT.

Aditya Roy Kapoor, whose last movie release was Gumraah, says he has been a fan of the filmmaker duo.

“They are always finding ways to tell stories in new and exciting ways. The passion they have for this project is infectious, and the vision they have for it is so unique and genre-bending," said the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor.

Citadel: Honey Bunny was Raj & DK’s last OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. On the same OTT platform, they had massively-successful OTT shows like The Family Man and Farzi. On Netflix, they previously released Guns & Gulaabs.

Aditya Roy Kapoor’s next movie release

Aditya Roy Kapoor will have his next movie release with Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, an anthology of four stories.

The movie is reportedly a sequel to Basu's 2007 film, Life in a... Metro. Aditya previously worked with the director in Ludo, where he was paired with Sanya Malhotra.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 03:40 PM IST
