Adobe director seeks referrals for son after campus job offer revoked; Internet says ‘Job market is brutal’

A LinkedIn post by an Adobe executive seeking professional support for his son has attracted widespread attention on social media after he revealed that a campus placement offer had been withdrawn by a technology company.

Shailesh Misra, who identified himself as Director of Program Management at Adobe, shared the post on LinkedIn while appealing to his professional network for assistance in helping his son find a full-time role in software engineering.

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The post later gained traction after it was shared on X by content creator Anshika Aggarwal, prompting a larger discussion around campus hiring practices and the challenges faced by fresh graduates entering the job market.

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Campus Offer Withdrawn, Father Turns To Professional Network In his LinkedIn post, Misra explained that his son, a Computer Engineering graduate from Thapar College, had been affected after a company reportedly withdrew campus placement offers.

"My son, a Computer Engineering graduate from Thapar College, was among the impacted candidates after a leading tech company revoked all campus offers."

Misra said his son is now actively looking for a full-time opportunity in software engineering and sought referrals from recruiters and professionals who may be hiring.

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"He is now actively looking for a full-time Software Engineering opportunity. If your organisation is hiring or if you can help with a referral, I would be grateful."

The Adobe executive also highlighted his son's academic credentials and invited interested recruiters to connect with him directly.

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"Please feel free to reach out to me. I would be happy to share his resume and facilitate an introduction."

Post Sparks Discussion On Graduate Hiring Challenges The post resonated with many social media users, with several saying it underscored the difficulties faced by recent graduates amid fluctuations in hiring across the technology sector.

Many commenters shifted the focus away from the identity of the student's father and instead highlighted concerns about companies withdrawing job offers that had already been extended through campus recruitment processes.

One user wrote, “The real headline is a company revoking campus offers, not who the student's father is.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, pointing to broader uncertainty within the software engineering job market.

“It really is. Especially for SDEs. I know few of them, very talented and super awesome colleagues and then, they were laid off,” the user wrote on X.

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"Ideally I dont support this idea, but you know times are way too tough than can be imagined if a director of a big tech is helpless to land a job to his son.

Wish your son all the best for the job search," the fourth commented.

Social Media Divided Over State Of The Job Market The post also prompted debate about employability, skills and hiring standards in the technology industry.

One commenter argued that job seekers need to focus on developing practical skills to remain competitive.

“Job market is brutal if you have no real skills, Degree to decent job pipeline is over and most people are still in denial, and resort to petty stuff like "AI layoff, youth unemployment due to policies" etc,” the user wrote.

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Others pointed out that referrals may help candidates secure interviews, but technical hiring processes remain highly competitive.

“Good thing about tech is that it's meritocratic. Even with his father's connections, the guy needs to pass the rigorous interview rounds,” another user commented.

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Concerns Over Corporate Hiring Commitments Several social media users also expressed concern about the implications of companies withdrawing offers after students have already secured placements through campus recruitment drives.

One commenter criticised what they described as a lack of accountability in corporate hiring decisions.

“Ah, the beauty of corporate commitment. Signed contracts are legally binding, unless a big tech company changes its mind. Best of luck to your son!”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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