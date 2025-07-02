Adult film star Kylie Page found dead at 28 in Los Angeles home

Kylie Page, an American adult film actor who also featured in a Netflix series exploring the pornography industry, was found dead at her Los Angeles residence on June 25. She was 28, the New York Post reported.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed her death, though the cause is still under investigation. Born Kylie Pylant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Page began her career in adult entertainment in 2016 and went on to appear in over 200 films.

She gained wider attention in 2017 after being featured in Netflix’s docu-series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which focused on the lives of young men and women navigating the adult entertainment industry. In the show, Page candidly opened up about her experiences and struggles, including substance use.

Several adult industry platforms paid tribute to the late actor. Brazzers, one of the production houses she frequently collaborated with, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and the light she brought wherever she went. Our condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans.”

Also Read | Thailand gets PM for only one day after leader suspended over ethical misconduct

Her talent agency, Hussie Models, also issued a statement mourning her loss. “Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking,” said agent Alex Mack. “She was a kind soul and brought warmth and energy wherever she went.”

Page’s family has launched a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and to bring her remains home to Oklahoma. “She was a daughter who loved deeply, a sister who never let go, and a friend who always showed up,” the GoFundMe post read.

Also Read | PM Modi longest foreign tour in a decade . Check full itinerary

Kylie Page’s funeral is expected to be held in the Midwest, where she will be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.