Adult film star Sophia Leone dies at 26; netizens say, ‘This is what happens when…’
26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone found dead in her apartment. Stepfather informed via GoFundMe. Death under investigation. Speculation on rise in adult film industry deaths.
Sophia Leone, 26-year-old adult film star, was found dead in her apartment a week ago. Her family said, for some time she was not responding to their calls. Later her stepfather Mike Romero informed about her death via GoFundMe, where Memorial funds will be raised.
Leone, who hails from Miami, was active on social media for past few days.
