26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone found dead in her apartment. Stepfather informed via GoFundMe. Death under investigation. Speculation on rise in adult film industry deaths.

Sophia Leone, 26-year-old adult film star, was found dead in her apartment a week ago. Her family said, for some time she was not responding to their calls. Later her stepfather Mike Romero informed about her death via GoFundMe, where Memorial funds will be raised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sophie’s stepfather wrote on the funding page, "On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock."

"Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing," he added and referred to her as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," the statement continued.

The actress deeply loved animals and “specifically her 3 pets," it says.

The death leads to a lot of speculation as this is the fourth such incident in the adult movie industry in the past few months. Only two days ago adult star Emily Willis, who was taken to the hospital on February 5, revealed that she has been struggling for her life while on a ventilator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens observed there is a sudden rise in deaths in the adult film industry. Earlier, Kagney Lee committed suicide at just 36 years old. Earlier, in January, Jesse Jane and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmuller in Oklahoma

A person wrote, “First Kagney Linn Karter, now Sophia Leone and very soon Emily Willis.. my search history is slowly becoming a cemetery,"

Others chimed in, “First Emily Willis and now Sophia Leone. This is what happens when you speak up and expose the porn industry. They kill you when you speak the truth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leone, who hails from Miami, was active on social media for past few days.

