Adventure on peak! Maharashtra student paraglides to college to ditch traffic | Watch video

Leaving behind conventional commuting options like bus or bike, a student in Maharashtra's Satara opted paragliding to reach college on time for exam. The video of the college student paragliding with his college bag has gone viral online.

The youngster wore all the necessary gear and got ready for paragliding; within seconds, he jumped along with the paragliding pilot to reach his college, as shown in the video shared by the Instagram account ‘Insta_satara’. Mint couldn't independently confirm the location and time of the video.

How paragliding solved Satara student's last-minute chaos before exam ? The Maharashtra student, identified as Samarth Maangade from Pasarani, was in Panchgani for some work, but he realised that he had an exam scheduled at his college in next fifteen minutes, reported The Free Press Journal on Friday.Due to his distant location, he was sure that he couldn't reach college before the exam.

While he had accepted his fate, adventure sports expert Govind Yewale in Panchgani offered him help. Yewale decided to send Samarth to college by flying him over the ghat using paragliding, reported FPJ citing SaamTV.

Watch viral video The viral video showed the man jumping off the cliff along with the pilot for paragliding. After some time, he disappeared as his parachute moved toward his college.

The video has received nearly 36,000 likes and over 150 comments. Many users shared their hilarious reactions on the video. Many advised the youngster to opt for safer ways to travel to college. While most of the comments were made in Marathi, here's the translation of some reactions to the video.

“Brother, I will leave you in ten fifteen minutes,” commented a user.

“His name should be added in the Guinness book [sic],” commented another user.

"Did you take mountain dew?' asked a netizen.

“He doesn't know what will he write even if he goes, it's a paper [sic],”

According to news report, Samarth took the journey under the supervision of experienced paragliding instructors and followed all the safety measures for the adventurous activity. He managed to reach college on time and appear for the exam.