Ae Watan Mere Watan reviews: Ae Watan Mere Watan , directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Dharmatic Entertainment, the OTT arm of Dharma Productions, has taken the title of the direct-to-OTT movie from a song of its successful Bollywood spy thriller, Raazi .

What are people saying in the reviews of Ae Watan Mere Watan? Let's find out!

Negative reviews

“Have to stop within 15 minutes of starting the movie.....it is not a movie it is a torture that I have beared for 15 minutes [sic]," one user wrote.

“Overacting dosage is Sara ali khan don’t understand why do they take her in movies [sic]," wrote another.

“Below average movie in Amazon Prime today release Sara Ali Khan acting very poor [sic]," posted one user.

“Bakwas movie. No story. No acting [sic]," came from another.

One user wrote, “Oscar level acting from Sara ali khan [sic]," in apparent sarcasm, while awarding the movie one star.

What critics are saying

Monika Rawal Kukreja wrote in Hindustan Times, “Sara Ali Khan’s awful dialogue delivery with several mismatched expressions turns out to be the roadblock you can’t get past."

“‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ struggles due to a terribly out-of-form lead performer, tragically failing to do any justice to the story," said Sucharita Tyagi.

Rahul Desai bluntly calls it a “bad film." “There is no time for a story that unfolds like a pre-Independence email stuck in the drafts folder," he wrote.

As per Sukanya Verma, the movie “tries to get a grasp on the mind of youngsters, shaped by the words of inspiring leaders, committed to the cause of independent India."

Nandini Ramnath wrote on Scroll.in, “Sincere, studious and stodgy, Ae Watan Mere Watan tries to ratchet up the drama through frequent sloganeering and fist-clenching."

Anupama Chopra has called the movie “An ineffectual history lesson!"

Positive reviews

However, some found the movie engaging and Sara’s performance praiseworthy.

“Go watch Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime. Emraan Hashmi in the most unconventional role and undoubtedly the finest performance of Sara Ali Khan. And Sparsh Shrivastav (Had Loved his role in Jamtara) is at his best again," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie is “worth watching as it presents an untold chapter of Indian history."

“Sara’s performance is awesome. This generation kids must know. How hard times were before independence [sic]," wrote one user.

“One of the best Film of sara Ali Khan [sic]," said another.

“Sara Ali Khan Impresses With the Help of a Stellar Supporting Cast [sic]," wrote News18 Showsha.

