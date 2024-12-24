At affordable canteens air travellers will be able to buy food at affordable price such as a tea for ₹ 10 and a smosa for ₹ 20, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, recently raised concerns in Parliament about the high food prices at Indian airports, including a ₹250 cup of tea and ₹350 samosa.

His efforts have now borne fruit, as he took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news that affordable canteens will soon be set up at airports across the country.

He shared a post and a video on Instagram. Raghav Chadha wrote, "Good news! We've made our voice heard. Affordable canteens at airports SOON."

In the video, Raghav Chadha mentioned that at these affordable canteens, air travellers would be able to buy food at reasonable prices, such as tea for ₹10 and samosas for ₹20.

The first such canteen has been opened at Kolkata airport.

During a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha highlighted the numerous challenges passengers face, from rising ticket prices to overcrowded airports and high baggage charges.

He had criticised the Union government for failing to make air travel affordable for the general public.

Meanwhile, reacting to Raghav Chadha's post, several Instagram users also expressed their happiness, and some joked about GST on tea and samosa.

Here are some reactions “I support you because you open a logical topic with the Indian Government," one user said.

“It would be a very big change! I wish every Member of Parliament actually brings up the actual issues in the parliament," another user said.

"We want more educated leaders like you, not the one who always talks about Masjid & Mandir," said a third.

“Bohot important mudda for aam janta," said one person.

“Emergency mein ticket bhi sasti milni chahiye jab kisi close relative ka death ho jata hai. Same day flight kaafi mehengi hoti hai. Government ko chahiye aise situation mein minimum same day flight pe 50% discount ke sath ticket diya jaye, taki log apne close relatives ya family members ko last time dekh sake aur Alwida keh sake," suggested another.

"Nirmala Sitharaman, after seeing this, chini se banne wali chai pe 5% GST, gur wali chai pe 12%, aur machine se banne wali chai pe 18% GST," said one commenter.