Afghan boys risks life to reach Delhi by hiding in plane's landing gear; deported on arrival

A 13-year-old from Afghanistan sneaked inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft which reached Delhi from Kabul. The Afghan boy has now been deported. He has been sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm from India, said officials.

Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, reaches Delhi According to news agency PTI, the boy said his "curiosity" brought him to India from Afghanistan.

He managed to hide inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the aeroplane, which brought him to Delhi.

The incident took place on a KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. He survived a journey of 2 hours above 36,000 feet.

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday.

Reportedly, the airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about the Afghan boy who was spotted roaming near the flight after it touched down.

13 year old grilled by authorities The 13-year-old is said to be a native of Kunduz city. He was apprehended by the airline personnel and later handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel. They brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport, where he was interrogated.

During questioning, the boys shared how he managed to get inside the airport in Kabul. He somehow tucked himself inside the landing gear compartment of the flight.

He told the officers that he did this out of curiosity, as per sources.

Afghan boy deported After questioning him, the boy was sent back by the same flight to Kabul.

Security officials of the KAM airline conducted a thorough inspection of the said aeroplane's landing gear compartment. They seized a small red-coloured speaker, apparently belonging to the 13-year-old.