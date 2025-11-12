Rashid Khan gets married again, second marriage within a year: Social media calls it, ‘Injustice to his first wife'

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has opened up about his relationship status. His clarification comes after rumours surfaced that he got married for the second time.

Pictures of Rashid Khan sitting beside a woman in traditional Afghan attire had gone viral on social media. It sparked speculation about a second marriage.

Some social media users claim Khan’s second wife is an Afghan model. However, the claim remains unverified.

The leg-spinner has now clarified that the woman in the photo is indeed his wife. He confirmed that he had married for the second time.

His first marriage took place in October 2024 in Kabul, on the same night as his brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan. Rashid said his second marriage happened on August 2, 2025.

“On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life, I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for,” Khan wrote on Instagram.

“I recently took my wife to a charity event and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife and we stand together with nothing to hide,” he posted.

“To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,” Khan added.

While comments are apparently blocked in this Instagram post, social media users commented on his October 2024 post, which announced his first marriage.

“Average Afghan man, he couldn’t even wait one year and had a second marriage,” posted one of them.

“Rashid wants 4 wives, two next year,” came a sarcastic comment.

“I am Afghan and your big fan but you promised you’d not get married until Afghanistan won the World Cup. But, now, you’re married twice,” came from a fan.

Another user posted, “It is allowed in Islam to have four wives… The problem is not in the second marriage of Rashid Khan, but the problem is not only in not following the hijab. If God wills, you will come forward in the Islamic and Afghan culture in the future.”

“In today's world, polygamy—marrying two women at once—should be banned. It's outright cruel and disrupts society, even if it's permitted in Islam. Time for change! I believe Rashid did a huge injustice to his first wife. Why marry her in the first place?” posted a user on Twitter (now X).

Afghan influencer debunks rumour Meanwhile, Wazhma Ayoubi has addressed rumours of getting married to Rashid Khan. The Afghan influencer congratulated Khan on his second marriage.

“Congratulations to the king of Afghanistan cricket, Rashid Khan, on his new marriage. wishing him happiness and peace in this new chapter,” she tweeted.

“I just want to make it clear that the videos and pictures circulating online are not of me. I would really appreciate it if people refrained from dragging my name into this,” she added.