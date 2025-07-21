African man enrages netizens as he eats chicken inside ISKCON's Govinda restaurant in London: ‘Hindus have to act rough’

An African-British man has stirred a controversy online as he “shamelessly” ate chicken at London's Govinda restaurant, a well-known pure vegetarian restaurant operated by ISKCON. Enraged by the act, netizens have called for Hindus to unite and start acting rough and tough.

Advertisement

In the viral video being widely criticised, the man can be seen walking into the restaurant and asking the staff if they serve meat at their purely vegetarian outlet.

However, after they informed him that the restaurant only served vegetarian food, the man pulled out a takeaway box of KFC chicken and began eating it at the counter. He is also seen offering the chicken to the staff and customers.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Hindus should keep weapons at home: Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stirs row

Here's what angry netizens said: The video has triggered strong reactions from social media users, who have called it a blatant disrespect of the restaurant’s spiritual and cultural values. Amid calls for action against the man, several users also questioned why the Hindus did not stand up for themselves.

“Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate and disruptive, showing a complete disregard for the sanctity of the space and the feelings of those present. It highlights a troubling lack of empathy,” said a user.

“Hindus can run away from India but will still get pushed around. We need to have shatrubodh and community unity. Then push back strongly,” a user said, adding, “Hindus have to act rough and tough.”

“This is the problem with Hinduism. Your benevolence is being taken as weakness,” said another user.

Advertisement

Another added, “Anyone can come and insult the religion, why can’t Hindus stand up for themselves and form a deep state of their own in the US just like the Jews did to influence US policies and decision making?”

“So why did not the COWARDLY HINDUS give him a SOUND THRASHING, eh?” asked an angry netizen.

“Walking into a temple canteen with chicken isn’t rebellion — it’s cultural illiteracy served with zero self-respect,” another added.

A few users also used Lord Krishna references while calling for an action against the man.

“Devotees should follow Lord Krishna's policy. Namely, being nice to sādhus, and kicking butt of all such dushtas. This blanket unconditional humility and submissiveness didn't work in Dwāpara, and definitely won't work in Kaliyuga. (It didn't work in Tretā either, btw)” a user said.

Advertisement

“Slit his throat right there. Even LORD Shri Krishna said... If they want WAR give them WAR,” added another.

A user also claimed that the act was purely done for a few likes on social media, and said, “These are insects in the society, doing anything to get engagement on social media and look cool. This is a virus that is going to destroy generations to come.”