'Not seen as threat because of my skin colour': African man reveals why he prefers India over West

A Nigerian man, who is a college dropout from Lagos University, has detailed several reasons on his Instagram explaining why he chose India over the West — with not being subjected to racism being one of them. The user, who goes by the name Pascal Olaleye, moved to India in 2021 after quitting college and has been living here since.

What did Pascal Olaleye say in his Instagram post? In the Instagram post titled Why I'm NEVER Moving Back to the West After Living in India, Olaleye shared ten reasons for choosing India over the West.

From cheap rent and security to food, he listed several reasons. Here are the ten things he mentioned in the video:

I don't wake up with anxiety here, I actually feel peace.

I'm not treated like a threat just because of my skin colour.

Life is simple. No flex culture, no fake hustle.

I can be masculine without being labelled “toxic”.

People are blunt but it's honest, not fake nice.

I'm not constantly reminded I'm Black, it's not my entire identity.

I feel safer walking the streets at night here than I did in the US.

Rent is cheap. Food is natural. Life is less stressful.

There's a sense of real freedom, not the kind sold on paper.

Most importantly, I feel respected for who I am, not what I look like.

How did the video perform online? The video has swiftly gone viral on social media, garnering over two million views and hundreds of comments.

How are people reacting to his views?

Many users praised Olaleye’s sentiments about India.

"We don't discriminate against people based on colour… you are most welcome here," wrote one user.

Another said: "Watching you makes me miss my country even more, especially the variety of food and the festivities."

A third user added: "Really glad to hear this. I have heard horror stories from some of my Nigerian friends in Delhi and Pune."

A fourth commented: “Once you go Indian, there's no going back. Your stay is welcome here, brother.”