After ‘25 yrs’ at Microsoft, employee sacked on his 48th birthday; wife pens emotional post

Tech giant Microsoft has confirmed the layoff of approximately three per cent of its workforce across various teams and geographies. In the wake of the announcement, affected employees and their families have taken to social media to express their distress. Among them, the wife of a long-serving Microsoft employee posted on LinkedIn, stating that her husband, who had been with the company for 25 years, was laid off after being “randomly selected by a computer algorithm.”

“My husband has worked for Microsoft for 25 years. He was just laid off — randomly selected by a computer algorithm. His last day is this Friday — his 48th birthday,” she wrote.

She further revealed that her husband is autistic and lives with multiple sclerosis. “He’s the most quietly loyal, brilliant person I’ve ever met. Never missed a day of work. Rarely called in sick (and would then work from home). Worked 60+ hours a week. Took on-call shifts during Christmas and Thanksgiving so coworkers with children could be home. He never asked for raises or promotions — he just kept showing up and solving impossible problems,” she added.

According to the post, he has received awards for resolving multi-million-dollar technical issues and has mentored hundreds of colleagues, some of whom have risen to leadership positions. “Even the CEOs knew his name. And yet he was let go — by a spreadsheet,” she said.

“He got his 25-year crystal a few months ago. Now he’s being walked out. He would be so embarrassed if he knew I was writing this. He’s proud of keeping a stiff upper lip and not making a fuss. But I couldn’t let him leave without someone hearing the story,” she continued.

“I don’t need pity. I just need someone to know what this world does to the people who give it everything — quietly, consistently, and without ever asking for more,” she concluded.

Separately, Gabriela de Queiroz, Director of AI at Microsoft and also affected by the recent layoffs, reflected on her experience via LinkedIn.