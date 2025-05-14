After ‘7 years’ at Microsoft, employee got layoff call in ‘last-minute meeting’

A LinkedIn user who claims to have been working with the AI-focused tech giant Microsoft for seven years until the company announced it would be slashing unnecessary layers of management - shared the exact moment she learnt about the layoff. “POV: I was laid off today from MSFT. I had a last-minute meeting added to my calendar by my skip and was spiralling trying to figure out the agenda. FY26 priorities? Reorg? Once an unfamiliar face joined the call, I quickly realised I too was a part of the Microsoft layoffs,” the employee wrote.

She further described her journey with the 'tech giant' as amazing. “I plan to take the next few days to think about my career and envision what I want my new opportunity to be,” she posted, adding that she is “Open to Work.”

The employee concluded her post with a few words for those impacted by the mass layoffs: “I know this is not the best time to unexpectedly enter the job market, but I am sending positive thoughts to all MSFTies impacted as well. We got this.”

Her LinkedIn bio indicates she joined Microsoft in 2018 and took on various roles over the years. At the time of her layoff, she was serving as a manager.

Screengrab from the viral post.

Reacting to the post, one individual wrote, “I'm so sorry to hear. Let me know if you want to talk about roles at Amazon; I’d love to refer you!” Another commented, “You definitely got this!” A third posted, “I am so very sorry to hear about this. Next chapter loading... wishing you all the success you can stand.”

Microsoft will cut 6,000 people — about three per cent of its global workforce — AFP reported. That includes 1,985 workers in its home state of Washington, according to a filing posted on the state's labour affairs agency website.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement.