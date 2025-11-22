After a ‘colourful’ Haldi, Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's mehendi ceremony makes fans go ‘OMG'

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's Haldi ceremony had already taken the internet by a storm. Now, the couple's pictures from their Mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media, with the duo's heartwarming moments captured on camera.

Reacting to the photos, several netizens commented, “OMG cute…”

In one of the snaps, Smriti is seen wearing a gorgeous purple traditional ensemble, while Palash matched her charm with a cream kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

And of course, Smriti's team mates – the champs in Blue – were also present for their team mate's big day.

View full Image Smriti and her team mates

Mandhana announced her engagement days after India won the 2025 World Cup, beating South Africa. Smriti – the vice-captain, wrapped the tournament with 434 runs across nine games - easily her strongest World Cup so far.

Ahead of their wedding, Smriti and Palash shared a heart-warming moment at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Palash dropped a video of the moment on Instagram where he can be seen proposing to Smriti.

Palash's surprise proposal to Smriti Mandhana The video starts with Palash leading Smriti to the pitch. In the post, Palash can be seen kneeling and proposing to Smriti with a bouquet of roses and a ring. “She said yes,” read the caption of the post shared by Palash.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal wedding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana are all set to get married on 23 November, Sunday.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, “Am I still dreaming?”

In another post cheering India's win, Palash featured a beaming Smriti while he showed his 'SM18' tattoo, a reference to Mandhana's initials and jersey number.

How did the two meet? Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana reportedly connected through common social and professional circles. Their romance became public in 2024 when they confirmed they were dating.