Two days after the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded at Gujarat's Jamnagar, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple, Mukesh Ambani said, while speaking to the reporters, "With the blessing of lord Dwarkadhish, wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika took place. I would like to thank the people of Jamnagar for extending their support. Jamnagar is now on the international platform. Nita (Ambani) and I are very grateful to the people and extend our gratitude."

Here's the video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the videos, Mukesh Ambani was seen seeking blessings with his mother and was also accompanied by Radhika's parents Viren and Shaila Merchant.

After seeking blessings, Mukesh Ambani interacted with the media and thanked the people of Jamnagar for their support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations began on 1 March in Jamnagar and concluded on 3 March. Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get marry on July 12 this year.

Starting from Ivanka Trump to business tycoons like Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more attended the pre-wedding celebrations.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, renowned photographer and creator Joh Masse recently shared the behind-the-scenes details of capturing Rihanna's spectacular performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Masse, who documented the star-studded event, revealed that he utilized the iPhone 13 Pro Max to record Rihanna's memorable performance.

With agency inputs.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!