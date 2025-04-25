After deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, tourist in Kashmir says ‘choti si baat hai,’ angers netizens

Amid one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, several videos of tourists vacationing in Kashmir have gone viral on social media, particularly on X. In these clips, the tourists are seen encouraging others to visit Jammu and Kashmir. However, their remarks - using phrases like ‘Thodi si gadbad’ and ‘Choti si baat hai’ - have sparked backlash online, with social media users accusing them of downplaying the severity of the Pahalgam attack.

“Humlog yehan Kashmir may aye hue hai, bahut maze kar rahe hai. Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai yehan Pahalgam may,” a woman in one of the videos is heard saying with a smile. She is accompanied by others who can be seen nodding in agreement.

“Koi aisi baat nehi hai, sab shant hai… koi aisi baat nehi hai,” the woman continues as she urges others to visit Kashmir. The group then refers to the attack by saying, “Ye to chota mota chalta he rahta hai”.

In another video, a group of tourists mention that they are exploring Kashmir just a day after the attack, while speaking about the region’s beauty.

Social media reacts: Similar videos have also made their way onto X and enraged social media users. Reacting to one such video, an individual wrote, “Shame. It reflects on their upbringing.” Another added, “Shameless people.” A third remarked, “Oh my God, it’s just a small incident that happened. Is that what they are saying!!!”



The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.