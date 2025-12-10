After IndiGo flight was delayed 9 hours, airline handed out a goodie bag. Internet says: ‘Apology not accepted’

A video of IndiGo passengers unboxing a small “apology” kit during a prolonged delay has sparked widespread reactions online, becoming an unexpected symbol of the airline’s ongoing crisis. The clip surfaced on Monday and quickly travelled across platforms as cancellations continued to disrupt travel plans nationwide.

What Was Inside the IndiGo Kit? The video, shared by Instagram user @babyaaira.gaurav with the caption “Unboxing: Apology token from Indigo for flight delay,” shows the contents of the packet: caramel popcorn, baked methi mathri, a mixed-fruit juice carton, tissues and a Samsung-branded card.

While such snacks are sometimes offered during routine delays, the gesture drew sharper scrutiny this week, with many calling it insufficient in the face of long waits and repeated cancellations.

Watch the viral video here:

‘Apology Not Accepted’: Internet Reacts Social media users were quick to respond, questioning whether the kit meaningfully addressed the scale of the disruption.

One user commented, “It’s not an apology, it’s just something to eat while waiting. We got the same thing for a 1.5-hour delay last year.”

Another joked, “Therapy ke kharche nahi denge kya?”

A third added, “Lucky you — we got only a cold drink after asking.”

“Be thankful at least you got that. My flight was delayed by 9 hours and wr weren't even offered a glass of water,” the fourth wrote.

Several comments echoed a similar sentiment: “Apology not accepted.” The phrase has since been reposted widely as frustration grows among stranded travellers.

Cancellations Continue Across Major Airports The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to cut its scheduled flights by 5% as disruptions intensify. More than 400 flights were cancelled on December 9, with Delhi and Bengaluru among the worst-affected airports. IndiGo operates roughly 2,200 flights a day under the winter schedule.

The airline has linked the cancellations to its transition to revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, which place stricter caps on pilot working hours and have temporarily limited crew availability.

IndiGo Issues Apology CEO Pieter Elbers released a video message acknowledging the “major inconvenience” caused by the disruptions. In another statement, he said the airline’s immediate priority is assisting stranded passengers and ensuring refunds are processed as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday, 9 December, that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Aviation Ministry once again to brief officials on the continuing disruption in airline operations. In a post on X, the minister said Elbers informed the ministry that refunds for all flights cancelled up to 6 December had been completed.

The minister added that the government has issued a “strict instruction” to IndiGo to accelerate pending refunds and ensure timely baggage handover. He also shared a photo from the meeting, showing Elbers seated with his hands folded in front of him.