In its ‘biggest ever show’ Coldplay, the British rock band, performed for over 1 lakh fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera on Saturday.

The Saturday concert was Coldplay's first-ever gig in Gujarat. They are also scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad today.

Blown away by the jam-packed show, Coldplay thanked Ahmedabad for joining their tour.

“Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad. See you again tomorrow,” the band said in a post on X.

For those in India, Coldplay said, “Please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45 pm.”

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert

At the Ahmedabad concert, Chris Martin, the band's lead singer, even tried his hand at Gujarati.

He greeted the Gujarati audience with, “Tame logo are badha Sundar largo cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?” closely translating to, “You people look beautiful. I have come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad.”

In their mesmerizing show, Coldplay turned the stadium into a galaxy of twinkling lights, with fireworks painting the sky in dazzling colours while they played their popular song: ‘A Sky Full of Stars’.

“Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky” Chris said, inspiring a wave of cheers and participation.

The crowd joined in, singing along to the acoustic version of this beloved song. After the performance, Martin thanked the audience for a wonderful performance.

Here's how netizens reacted to Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: “All set to experience the grand finale LIVE. it’s gonna be one for the books,” a user exclaimed.

“This was a dream come true for your indian fans. A parallel universe for 2 hours...” said a user.

“It was magical. Thank you so much for performing here,” another user added.

“Coldplay ahmedabad concert vibe is looking much better than the Mumbai one. The lights, infrastructure, and crowd are perfectly syncing with the vibe. Not far when artists will prefer this venue over others after this concert,” a user said, comparing the Ahmedabad show to that in Navi Mumbai.

“But Diljit said India doesn't have the infrastructure for concerts,” a user commented, taunting Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh for his comment during his Dil-Luminati tour.