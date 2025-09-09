After Jeff Bezos, Bengaluru man gets followed by Sundar Pichai on X: ‘Google CEO just followed me’

A Bengaluru-based AI engineer and entrepreneur received a major social media surprise this weekend when Google CEO Sundar Pichai followed him on X (formerly Twitter).

Rohan Paul, who Amazon founder Jeff Bezos already follows, shared the news on Sunday morning with a screenshot of the notification. “Just got up on Sunday morning, and saw one of those beautiful moments on my X journey. THE Google CEO just followed me. Honoured and excited,” he wrote.

The screenshot showed the message: “Sundar Pichai and 2 others followed you.”

See the post here:

With over 5.6 million followers on X, Pichai rarely follows individuals, making the move noteworthy. Paul’s post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and congratulatory comments from fellow users.

While it remains unclear why the Google CEO chose to follow him, the recognition has already boosted Paul’s visibility on the platform.

A user commented, “Congrats! Not suprising considering the level of content you create.”

Another user wrote, “Getting a follow from the Google CEO is huge.”

“big congrats! that’s an exciting moment, keep sharing that quality content,” the third user commented.

“Well-deserved! You have high quality AI content,” the fourth wrote on X.

The fifth user wrote, “Congrats! You have earned some serious credibility (to many!) with all these great posts on relevant research!”

Sundar Pichai, who took over as Google’s CEO in 2015 and later became the head of its parent company Alphabet, is often praised for his humility while leading one of the world’s most powerful tech giants.

