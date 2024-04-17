After Kate Middleton's cancer announcement, Prince William set to take part in first public engagement: Report
Prince William to resume royal duties after Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis. He is set to visit Surrey and West London to highlight community work and environmental impact organizations in the area.
The Prince of Wales, Prince William, is likely to resume his royal duties and carry out his first public engagement after his wife Princess Kate Middleton announced last month she has been diagnosed with cancer. As per media reports, Prince William is set to visit Surrey and West London on Thursday, April 18.
Citing a Kensington Palace statement, NBC News reported Prince William is scheduled to visit west London and the neighbouring county of Surrey “to highlight the work of community and environmental impact organizations in the area." Additionally, he would also visit a food redistribution charity and a youth center, media reports have stated.