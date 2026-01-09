After Kolhapuri chappals fad, Prada's ‘chai-inspired’ perfume draws flak: ‘Please stop’

Italian luxury fashion house Prada is in the limelight again for launching its new product inspired from Indian heritage. Months after Kolhapuri chappals featured on the runway during the Summer/Spring 2026 collection, the iconic fashion brand launched Infusion de Santal Chai Eau de Parfum — its "chai" inspired perfume.

In post on Instagram, Prada's official account states, “Creamy, spiced, intense yet subtle. Infusion de Santal Chai: a new chapter in Les Infusions collection.”

As a part of its Les Infusions collection, Prada unveiled the unisex perfume that points to Indian roots. The official description at the website states, “Infusion de Santal Chai unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cozy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.”

The key notes that this exotic fragrance features are that of “Chai Latte Accord, Sandalwood, Citrus, Musks.”​ According to the brand, Prada de Santal Chai perfume is a woody and milky unisex fragrance with creamy notes of sandalwood, a spicy chai accord, fresh citrus, and comforting musks.

What's the price? How to buy chai-inspired perfume? Blending high fashion with the aroma of one of the favourite beverages of Indians, “Woody spicy notes” fragrance is available at a price of $190 (approximately ₹17,100) for 3.4oz / 100ml.

Packed in Prada's iconic bottle with camel cap in Saffiano texture, this perfume bottle can be bought by Indian customers without paying any extra delivery charges. Moreover, fragrancistas will be offered complimentary 7.5 ml infusion fragrance of their choice without any extra charges for orders above $125 and will get two complimentary samples of choice with any purchase.

Social media reaction Social media was quick to react to this "chai" perfume's unconventional concept. A user wrote, “Early every Infusion I have tried has been exceptional, I am still desperate to get my hands on Iris, but I cannot wait for this one!”

Another user remarked, “Literally why.” A third comment read, “Prada are you okay?” A fourth user said, “Please stop.” A fifth user said, "No way?"