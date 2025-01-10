A day after the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek “shocked” the Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, the company's attempt at justification has elicited another response from her.

After a nationwide backlash, L&T made an official statement saying “nation-building is at the core" of its mandate and that “the chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”

Sharing a screenshot of this statement, Deepika, an entrepreneur herself, said, “And they just made it worse…”

Deepika Padukone's Instagram story post

This wasn't the Bollywood actor's first reaction to the 90-hour workweek.

Earlier yesterday, Deepika, a strong advocate for mental health, posted Subrahmanyan's remark on her story with the caption: “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters.”

What did L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan say about the 90-hour workweek? During a recent employee interaction, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocated for a 90-hour work week.

Subrahmanyan questioned the necessity of time off, asking, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?”

He also expressed regret that he couldn't mandate Sunday work, stating that he would be “happier” if employees worked on weekends as he does.

His remarks follow a similar statement by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who suggested a 70-hour work week for young professionals.

What did L&T say in its official statement defending Subrahmanyan? L&T tried to justify its Chairman's remark on the 90-hour workweek, saying that it reflects this larger ambition of nation-building.

“Nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities,” the statement read.