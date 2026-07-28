After leading CJP protests, Abhijeet Dipke now faces flood of marriage proposals, says mother

The parents of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke have revealed that they have been receiving a growing number of marriage proposals for their 30-year-old son since he became the public face of the organisation's nationwide protests.

According to The Indian Express, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, said proposals had started arriving even before the CJP launched its agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, but interest increased further as her son gained national attention during the movement.

"We were receiving marriage proposals for Abhijeet even before the CJP protest started, and they continue to come in," Anita Dipke told the newspaper.

She added that the family had previously discussed marriage with Dipke while he was in Boston, although he remained reserved about the subject.

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"He didn't say much about it; he just smiled. As parents, we have been pursuing him to get married, but when he returns home in a few days, we will bring up the subject again and let him take the final call," she said.

CJP says movement will continue despite ending protest Although the organisation has withdrawn its protest after the Centre agreed to one of its principal demands, CJP leaders have stressed that their campaign is far from over.

In a post on X, Dipke said ending the agitation should not be viewed as the end of the movement, stating that the CJP still had "a long way to go" and calling the conclusion of the protest “just the beginning.”

He also urged the government to provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy. The Centre, however, has said it will extend the maximum possible compensation to the affected families.

Organisation to focus on education reforms, not elections CJP leaders have indicated that the organisation will now concentrate on expanding its campaign for education reforms across the country.

Speaking to PTI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the group would continue highlighting issues affecting young people while advocating reforms in education and governance.

In an interview with NDTV, Das said contesting elections was not currently on the organisation's agenda, adding that its immediate priority was to ensure governments addressed the concerns of the country's youth.