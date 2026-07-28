After leading CJP protests, Abhijeet Dipke now faces flood of marriage proposals, says mother

The parents of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke have revealed that they have been receiving a growing number of marriage proposals for their 30-year-old son since he became the public face of the organisation's nationwide protests.

According to The Indian Express, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, said proposals had started arriving even before the CJP launched its agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, but interest increased further as her son gained national attention during the movement.

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"We were receiving marriage proposals for Abhijeet even before the CJP protest started, and they continue to come in," Anita Dipke told the newspaper.

She added that the family had previously discussed marriage with Dipke while he was in Boston, although he remained reserved about the subject.

Also Read | CJP says govt assured them relief for protestors in late-night meeting

"He didn't say much about it; he just smiled. As parents, we have been pursuing him to get married, but when he returns home in a few days, we will bring up the subject again and let him take the final call," she said.

CJP says movement will continue despite ending protest Although the organisation has withdrawn its protest after the Centre agreed to one of its principal demands, CJP leaders have stressed that their campaign is far from over.

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In a post on X, Dipke said ending the agitation should not be viewed as the end of the movement, stating that the CJP still had "a long way to go" and calling the conclusion of the protest “just the beginning.”

He also urged the government to provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy. The Centre, however, has said it will extend the maximum possible compensation to the affected families.

Organisation to focus on education reforms, not elections CJP leaders have indicated that the organisation will now concentrate on expanding its campaign for education reforms across the country.

Speaking to PTI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the group would continue highlighting issues affecting young people while advocating reforms in education and governance.

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In an interview with NDTV, Das said contesting elections was not currently on the organisation's agenda, adding that its immediate priority was to ensure governments addressed the concerns of the country's youth.

Meanwhile, CJP leader Ranka said that while the possibility of entering politics in the future had not been ruled out, the organisation's present focus remained on pursuing meaningful reforms in India's education system.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.