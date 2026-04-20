After Lenskart, Air India slammed for 'ban' on mangalsutra, sindoor, chooda as ‘Idiotic corporate’; airline responds

Days after Lenskart hit headlines over its policies, Air India has landed in a controversy over its rules and regulations for cabin crew. Recently, Air India’s internal grooming guidelines surfaced online and went viral for objecting to sindoor, chooda, mangalsutra and more.

Air India's grooming policy for cabin crew “Tikkas, sindoor of any colour on the forehead is not permitted,” as per the viral cabin crew handbook of the airlines. The viral posts also claimed strict guidelines regarding accessories and jewellery with the uniform. Only plain white or yellow gold bangles without any design or stones are permitted, while bracelets, mixed-metal bangles, or those with embellishments are not allowed.

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It further added that staff are prohibited from wearing wedding choora, religious or black threads, beads on the wrist, ankles, or forearms.

Around the neck, chains, necklaces, or religious items such as mangalsutra, taali, threads, or beads are not permitted. Similarly, nose pins are not allowed, as well as toe rings, anklets, sindoor, braces, birthstones, coloured stones, mehndi and liquid vermillion.

Netizens react Reacting to the claims, netizens expressed their displeasure.

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Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “All Muslim countries have allowed Hijab for air hostess and majority wears that (sic).” Another wrote, “Can we look at all airlines guidelines, including Indigo, Akasa, Spicejet etc, because I don't remember seeing any airlines flight crew with bindi and sindoor (sic).”

One more commented, “We are going blind behind this idiotic corporate culture. Every company’s guidelines needs to be checked now and such companies must be boycott (sic).”

Someone else said, “It means you are not allowed to practice your religion..this is called pseudosecularism..if you support this then you are intellectual, liberal and modern (sic).”

Air India responds Meanwhile, Air India has responded to the viral handbook.

An Air India spokesperson told Hindustan Times that airline crew members are allowed to wear bindis. Reacting to the document on social media, the spokesperson called it an “outdated manual.”

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“Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear bindi. The images being circulated online are from an older manual that is no longer in use,” the spokesperson added.

Lenskart controversy explained Earlier, Lenskart faced heat over a similar issue. The controversy erupted over its policy, which allowed employees to work wearing a hijab on duty but didn't permit bindis or kalawa.

Later, the eyewear firm issued a new in-store style guide for employees.

We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened. Today, we are standardising our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://lenskart.com/style-guide-lenskart-stores.

"These guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry - bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are. Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Our 2400 stores are run by people who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day. That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door," the company added.

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