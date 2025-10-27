After Louvre Museum heist, vlogger in National Museum asks, ‘Why museums in India are empty,’ reaction baffles Internet

Days after Louvre Museum heist, tourists frolicking in Delhi's National Museum of India ignited reactions online after they suggested that the museums in India are empty. This is in stark contrast to the iconic Paris museum which continues to draw large number of tourists despite $102 million dollar heist in which several items from French Crown of Jewels were stolen.

In the viral video clip, digital content creator and vlogger Alex Wanders, who boasts over 65 thousand followers on Instagram, poses the question to Ameana, "Do you know why there's hardly any artefacts at National Museum of India?” To this the woman replies, “I think it's because they are all in London.”

According to Ameana Finds' Instagram profile, who has over 94 thousand followers, is currently in the India's southern state — Kerala. Ameana is also a digital content creater and travel vlogger.

The caption to the viral post states, “Why the museums in India are empty." Social media strongly reacted to this post it ignited discussions online.

Social media reaction “Yes. They still have the Kohinoor 🇮🇳 and the Cullinan Diamonds,” a user wrote.

Another user remarked, “So very true.. same goes for Greek artifacts and a load more.”

A third comment read, “Because indian research team is busy to find temple beneath the mosque.”

A fourth user replied, “Everything was stolen by the British.”

A fifth user stated, “London has more Indian things than India.”

All about Louvre Museum robbery The Louvre Museum reopened to public on October 22 after observing two-day closure following the high-profile robbery. The French Police on Sunday announced that two suspects were arrested in connection with theft of precious crown jewels. This development comes almost a week after precious jewels with historical significance were stolen from the world’s most-visited museum last Sunday. The robbery involved four thieves who broke into the building in broad daylight with their power tools.