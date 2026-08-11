After Manav Sardana's ₹271 cr Gurugram penthouse deal, internet reacts: ‘Road in front of this building got flooded’

New Delhi: Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has purchased a penthouse at DLF's ultra-luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram for ₹271 crore, making it one of the country's most expensive single-home property transactions reported so far. The deal has triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users questioning the price tag and drawing attention to broader economic disparities.

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The property is located in DLF The Dahlias, the developer's flagship super-luxury project in Sector 54 along Golf Course Road. The penthouse has a super area of approximately 17,200 sq ft, with a carpet area of around 10,500 sq ft. Based on the reported transaction value, the property works out to nearly ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on a super-area basis and about ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on a carpet-area basis.

Also Read | Manav Sardana buys ₹271 crore DLF Dahlias penthouse

"Something Fundamentally Wrong With India's Economy" Reacting to the news, Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran wrote on X, “I am neither a communist nor an ultra socialist, but an apartment in Gurugram, which has third-world civic amenities, is being sold for ₹271 crore. There is something extremely wrong with India. It is surprising that where you are taxed for an income of more than 12 lakh, starting at 4 lakh. 80 crore people are given free food. As soon as you earn 50 lakh, the tax slab goes up disproportionately, and the excessive cess takes charge. The income distribution is very uneven, and worst of all, there seems to be a particular class that gets special treatment—middle class, taxed as if it recalls French taxation before the revolution. There is something fundamentally wrong with India's economy. I was astounded to see technical professionals living in PGs in Gurugram or Bengaluru, enduring inhumane conditions because renting a flat is beyond their capacity, earning up to 1.5 lakh. There is something wrong. I wish someone could explain it to me.”

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Another user wrote, "Why not a bungalow? In 271 crore, he can build his own style separate bungalow."

"Gurgaon is soon going to leave NY, Singapore, HK and even Monaco behind. Gurgaon is going to be top residential market in the world. Nothing like Gurgaon. I ❤️Gurgaon…. Now you will see YT/Insta/X realtors repeating this song," said another.

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"The road in front of this building got flooded a couple of days ago 😭" said a third.

"No way it deserves 271 crores… what is the catch we poor people are missing here!" said a fourth.

"271 crore may not be net worth of many top international level cricketers. And some people spending this amount just for a house. This is strange world," said another.

"For that he could get trump gold card and buy next to white house 🤣😂" said one more.

Who Is Manav Sardana? Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur from the Sardana family, a Delhi-NCR business group with a legacy of over 100 years. The family is best known for Imperial Auto Industries, an automotive components company co-founded in 1969 by his father, SB Sardana, and Jagjit Singh. Based in Faridabad, Imperial Auto manufactures fluid transmission products for the automotive and off-highway sectors and has grown into a major industry player.

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Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto before it was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. He continues to be involved in the family business and, according to public records, is a director of over a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group, including Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited.

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Inside DLF 'The Dahlias' DLF launched 'The Dahlias' in October 2024 as a 17-acre super-luxury development in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram. The project comprises around 420 apartments and penthouses, with individual apartments reportedly priced between ₹100 crore and ₹170 crore. Penthouses command even higher prices because of their larger layouts and premium positioning.

DLF expects the project to generate more than ₹40,000 crore in revenue and has already sold over 65% of its units, according to a PTI report. 'The Dahlias' is not DLF's first ultra-premium project to put Gurugram on India's luxury housing map — its earlier development, ‘The Camellias’, established the Golf Course Road area as one of the country's most exclusive residential addresses.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.