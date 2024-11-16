After Minahil Malik, Insha Rehman, THIS Pakistani influencer’s private video leaked

After Minahil Malik and Insha Rehman, another Pakistan influencer's video has leaked online, reigniting discussions on privacy and ethics in the digital age

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
After Minahil Malik, Insha Rehman, THIS Pakistani influencer's private video gets leaked online
After Minahil Malik, Insha Rehman, THIS Pakistani influencer’s private video gets leaked online

A new name has been added to the growing list of Pakistani influencers whose leaked videos have surfaced online. Following the controversy surrounding TikTokers Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman’s alleged MMS leaks, Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira has now become the target of online trolls after a private video of hers was leaked on social media.

Reportedly, unverified clips, allegedly showing Mathira in intimate and compromising moments, have sparked widespread discussions online.

Mathira's video leaked

Mathira alleged that people were posting fake photographs under her name. The Pakistani TV host took to X to criticise those spreading the video.

Also Read | Imsha Rehman viral video: Why Pakistani TikToker has deactivated her account

“People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” Mathira posted on the social media platform.

While the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, it has reignited debates about the ethics of sharing such content and raised questions about the motives behind targeting prominent personalities, stated reports.

Also Read | Minahil Malik Viral Video: Who is the TikTok star? What’s the controversy?

Supporters of Mathira have strongly condemned the video leak, calling it a deliberate attack on her character. Many have expressed concern over the damaging impact of such privacy violations, especially for women in the media industry who are often subjected to targeted harassment.

In response to the incident, critics have highlighted the urgent need for stricter digital laws to prevent the spread of unauthorized and harmful content, stressing the importance of protecting individuals from online exploitation and abuse.

MMS leaks: Previous cases

Recently, Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman met with a similar fate as Mathira. Imsha faced intense trolling after her explicit videos went viral on social media. The controversy forced Imsha Rehman to deactivate her social media account.

Also Read | Donald Trump to make TikTok video in White House to lure Gen-Z?

The first incident of MMS leak was reported after Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik's intimate video went viral. While the influencer alleged that the video was fake, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, claimed that Minahil had leaked the video herself.

 

 

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 04:29 PM IST
After Minahil Malik, Insha Rehman, THIS Pakistani influencer's private video leaked

