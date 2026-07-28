After Elon Musk's ‘money won’t matter in 2036’ remark, Nobel economist asks him to ‘donate $1 trillion to charity then’

After years of defending his cautious approach to philanthropy, Elon Musk said, "I am actually going to do something along these lines!" in response to a public challenge from economist Daron Acemoglu. For years, the former trillionaire has faced flak over why he has not donated a larger share of his wealth to charitable causes, unlike several other billionaires.

During an appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast in December 2025, Musk had acknowledged the importance of helping others but said doing so effectively was difficult. "I agree with the love of humanity, and I think we should try to do things that help our fellow human beings. But it’s very hard."

His comments have resurfaced after Nobel Prize-winning economist Acemoglu publicly challenged him over his views on artificial intelligence and wealth.

In a post on X on Monday, Acemoglu suggested that if Musk genuinely believes money will lose its significance because of AI over the next decade, he should commit to giving away his fortune.

“A proposed pledge for Elon Musk. An opportunity to put your money where your mouth is. If money won’t matter in 2036, why don’t you pledge to donate your current wealth of approximately $1 trillion to charity no later than 2036? This would establish with great credibility your belief in the powers of AI and technology.”

Acemoglu added that such a commitment could ease concerns about the growing political and social influence of billionaires and trillionaires.

“The charities chosen for this should be approved as effective and non-ideological by an impartial body.”

Elon Musk's response Musk's response surprised many observers. “I am actually going to do something along these lines!”

The Tesla and SpaceX chief did not provide further details, leaving it unclear what form such a commitment might take.

Musk has previously questioned the effectiveness of high-profile charitable donations, including those made by MacKenzie Scott.

In June, viral media outlet Pubity highlighted Scott's philanthropic record, noting that she had donated more than $26 billion, making her one of history's biggest individual donors.

Responding to the post, an X user claimed Scott was "spending it making the world a worse place." Musk replied: "Sadly, yes."

Although the Musk Foundation reportedly held assets worth about $14 billion by the end of 2025, reporting by The New York Times said much of its funding has gone to organisations closely linked to Musk's own business interests.

According to the report, roughly three-quarters of the foundation's 2024 charitable giving — around $370 million — was directed to a Texas-based non-profit run by one of Musk's senior aides.